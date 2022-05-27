Ian Evatt reacts as Bolton Wanderers strike big player agreement

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that captain Ricardo Santos has signed a new deal with the club.

The new contract sees the defender extend his stay at the University of Bolton Stadium until 2025.

Santos first joined Bolton ahead of the 2020/21 season and since being at the club has really made his mark.

For the past two seasons, the 26-year-old has been a mainstay in the squad and earned himself the captain’s armband as well as being voted the player’s player of the year this season.

As we approached the summer transfer window, given Bolton’s failure to gain promotion, interest in the defender had started to arise from a number of Championship clubs.

Therefore, Whites fans will be glad to see one of their most crucial players commit his future to the club.

It’s not just the fans who are pleased to get his signature down though, as Bolton manager Ian Evatt claimed it to be one of the most crucial bits of business the club will do this summer as he told the club’s official media: “I think it’s as important as any signing we make this summer.

“He’s been a massive part of my journey here and this club moving forwards.

“Massive thanks to Sharon and the board for helping us with it.

“The one thing we’re starting to do now is develop assets on the football pitch and Rico is one of those.

“There’s been lots of interest [in him] but it shows that we mean business, we are doing the right things and can keep our best players. And Rico is definitely one of those.

“The true value of players is how easy there are to replace and, for me, Rico in this team is irreplaceable; the way he defends and his attributes with and without the ball are top class and really important for the way we want to play.

“It’s a big bit of business and I’m delighted.”

The Verdict:

For many Bolton fans, they will share the feeling of their boss and see this as being one of the most crucial bits of business they will do this season. Especially if they are aiming to push for promotion up to the Championship next season.

It’s no surprise there has been plenty of interest in the defender given his exceptional form in the last two seasons.

Given the level of interest in the player too, to tie him down on a long-term contract is a big sign of intent from Bolton reflecting where they wish to be next season, and clearly reflects the conversations the club are having with players regarding their ambitions for next season.

Whilst this deal might not keep Santos at the club until 2025, with his current contract due to expire next summer, it gives Bolton financial safety if they were to sell him on and as Evatt says, creates the club assets so they can continue their progression as a football club.