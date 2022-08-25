Ian Evatt provides update on transfer business for Bolton Wanderers

Ian Evatt has been a busy man already this summer window, adding a handful of players to the Bolton team so far.

Jack Iredale was snapped up from Cambridge to try and bag some goals and Eoin Toal and Connor Bradley have also been poached for the first-team squad as well. However, apart from those three, there have yet to be any other additions.

That could soon change for the Wanderers, with Evatt admitting to the Manchester Evening News that he is still working on some potential incomings and is always looking at the market to see who he can sign. In addition to that, he added that there could also be some players shown the door to make room.

Right now, the League One side have picked up where they left off in the division from last season. They’ve only lost once so far this campaign and are sat in seventh, just outside the top six spots. Despite only just being promoted back to the third tier, Evatt will certainly be eyeing a crack at those play-off places.

That might mean more signings and Evatt has admitted to the Manchester Evening News that he and his backroom team are still scouring the market and keeping an eye out for potential new players to bring in.

Speaking about the transfer window then, he said: “Always looking [for players]. Myself and Chris (Markham) have been discussing things today and looking at things so we’ll see how that pans out. I’m not going to sit here and make any promises but we’re always looking to improve and looking to be active.”

He also went on to admit that bringing in more faces could lead to some more outgoings, as he added about letting players leave: “Possibly, it just depends because we need to balance the squad out and we’ve got a lot of players at the moment.”

The Verdict

Ian Evatt has worked wonders with Bolton so far, so you have to give him credit as a manager with his ability and his transfer acumen so far.

He’s brought in players and crafted a team that have gone from strugglers to League Two promotion winners and now League One play-off challengers too. There has been no let up and no relegation battle in sight – the Wanderers have simply gone up a league and continued to produce the goods.

This window has been quieter for Evatt and whilst the business he has done has been good – Jack Iredale in particular was a shrewd signing – there will likely need to be a few more before the window shuts in order to ensure the squad depth is there to keep Bolton competitive in the league.

If he can make some more astute signings before the window shuts – and he certainly seems to be looking in the market – then they could certainly seal a top six spot this campaign.