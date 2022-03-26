Ian Evatt provides injury update on long-term Bolton Wanderers absentee

Ian Evatt has provided an upbeat update to The Bolton News on the progress Josh Sheehan is making as the Bolton Wanderers midfielder continues his rehabilitation following an ACL injury.

The 26-year-old, who picked up his injury back in November during an FA Cup clash with Stockport County, has been confined to just 15 appearances this season, proving to be an excellent summer addition at the start of the campaign.

As a result of Sheehan’s absence, Evatt dipped into the January transfer market, welcoming Aaron Morley and Kyle Dempsey to the University of Bolton Stadium, with the pair showing good levels of performance too.

Speaking to The Bolton News about Sheehan’s situation, Evatt said: “He’s there every day and we’re speaking with him. We’ve got a keen eye on his rehabilitation.

“He’s doing really well, he’s probably ahead of schedule. I would think for the start of pre-season, he’ll be back ready to join in with the group.

“It’s very exciting. He can play deeper, he can play as an eight or a number 10. He gives us great options.

“That midfield group when they’re all fit and healthy, it’s a strong group.

“What we have to remember also is that we’ve got another transfer window before the start of next season.

“We’re ahead of the game doing lots of work on who we need to target and where we need to improve.”

The verdict

Sheehan, who embarked on his first season in League One in seven years at the start of the campaign, had readapted to the rigours of the third-tier very well, chipping in with four goals and an assist in his first 15 games for the Trotters.

Whilst proving to be a threat in the final third, Sheehan’s excellent range of passing and ability to read the game made him an ideal option in the centre of midfield.

With the 26-year-old expected to be back at the start of pre-season, Evatt will have some excellent options at his disposal and competition levels will be through the roof.

All eyes will be pushing for a play-off spot next season, something that certainly looks achievable.