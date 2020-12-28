Ian Evatt provides update on Bolton’s negotiations with free-agent

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt says the club want to sign midfielder Kieran Lee, but only if the deal suits the League Two club from a financial perspective.

Lee is currently a free-agent following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, after eight years and more than 200 appearances for the Owls.

The 32-year-old has been training with Bolton in recent weeks, and it seems that while he has impressed enough to make himself an appealing prospect for Wanderers, there is still work to be done when it comes to agreeing a deal between the two parties.

Providing an update on the situation surrounding Lee ahead of his side’s clash with Morecambe on Tuesday, Evatt told The Bolton News: “We would like to sign him but it has to be financially viable, that’s the issue. We are speaking and will try to figure it out.”

Indeed, it seems there are other pieces of recruitment that Bolton will have to work around when it comes to agreeing a deal with Lee, as Evatt went on to add: “In terms of other incomings, we have got one that is progressing quite nicely. And then there will be others which we will identify as and when they become available when the window opens.”

As things stand, Bolton are currently 15th in the League Two table, five points adrift of the play-off places and ten clear of the relegation zone after 20 league games of their season so far.

The Verdict

You can fully understand the stance that Evatt and Bolton are taking with regards to Lee here.

Given the experience he has at a much higher level of the game, you feel the midfielder could be a more than useful asset for Bolton as they look to win promotion from League Two this season.

However, these are financially challenging times for every club at the minute, and Bolton know more than most the problems that that can cause, so you can understand why they may want to be cautious from a financial perspective when it comes to agreeing a deal for Lee.