Ian Evatt provides update on Bolton Wanderers’ transfer pursuit of striker

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has told the Manchester Evening News that a deal for Accrington Stanley’s Dion Charles isn’t done yet.

The striker has been strongly linked with a move to the University of Bolton Stadium, with the Trotters being keen to add to their existing squad as they seek to move up the league standings next year.

Charles has only scored once for Stanley across all competitions this term but is still one of their most talented and key players at the time of writing as his future remains the subject of intense debate.

Now Evatt has admitted that his side have an interest in the attacker, before also providing an update on where the club are at with regards to potentially bringing him in:

“Dion is a player that we are interested in. Nothing’s a done deal until it’s done, but of course he’s a fantastic player and has had a good goalscoring record at this level, but until it’s done, it’s done.”

Since moving to the club back in 2019, Charles has gone on to score an impressive 30 goals in 97 games for Stanley, whilst also laying on 12 assists for his teammates.

His current contract at the Wham Stadium is set to expire in the summer of next year.

The Verdict

This is the type of signing that can send a real statement to the rest of the division as Bolton seek to improve their current situation.

Charles has already proved that he can perform well consistently at League One level and will be hoping that he can take his game to a new level if he joins the Trotters as expected.

He has a different skill set to that of Bolton’s attacking options and he is also able to withstand the goalscoring burden that will inevitably be placed on his shoulders.

It’ll be intriguing to see if he hits the ground running if the two clubs complete the deal.