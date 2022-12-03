Ian Evatt provides update on Bolton Wanderers duo after concerns emerge in Bristol Rovers draw

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has issued an update on striker Jon Dadi Bovarsson and midfielder George Thomasson after both picked up injury concerns in Friday night’s 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers.

After Josh Coburn had given the Gas an early lead, Evatt’s side needed an injury time strike from Dion Charles to earn a point from the match at the University of Bolton Stadium.

That came after a game in which the Trotters had to deal with a number of setbacks to the fitness of their squad, with both Thomasson and Bodvarsson withdrawn during the course of the 90 minutes.

Now it seems as though Thomasson is facing the prospect of a longer term absence than Bodvarsson, as a result of the blow that he picked up in that match.

Providing an update on the pair after the game, Evatt told The Bolton News: “George has a worrying looking knee injury, we don’t know the extent yet. It doesn’t look great.

“We will get it scanned and see where we are with him over the next couple of days. Jon is just a concussion, a smash on the nose which is very sore. There is a bit of dizziness.”

In the wake of that draw, Bolton now sit fifth in the League One table as things stand, ten points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Verdict

Evatt’s update on Thomasson in particular here, will be something of a concern.

It seems as though the Bolton boss is at least confident that Bodvarsson will not be out long term, although they cannot afford to take risks with situations like that.

However, it seems things could be even more serious in terms of length of absence when it comes to Thomasson, which will be a concern as we approach this busy stage of the season.

Indeed, the midfielder has become a regular feature in Bolton’s side during the current campaign, so they will be keen not to lose his influence and presence on a longer term basis.