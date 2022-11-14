Ian Evatt provides injury update on Bolton Wanderers individual

Bolton Wanderers striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson missed out at the weekend as the Trotters played out a goalless draw away at Cambridge United.

The Icelandic striker has netted five times and has provided a further two assists in 17 games in all competitions thus far for the Lancashire outfit.

Ian Evatt’s side currently sit seventh in the League One standings and are denied a spot in the division’s top six because of goal difference.

Providing an update on the 30-year-old, after he missed out on Saturday’s trip to Cambridge, Evatt told Manchester Evening News: “Jon was ready to play but at half past 11 this morning, he had a really strong fever and we had to leave him behind and keep him in bed so it’s unfortunate for him because he’s trained really well all week, but he’ll be back hopefully at the end of next week.

“I’m not going to give that away if he’d have started, but he would have been involved, absolutely.”

The verdict

Bodvarsson has typically been used from the bench during the early stages of this season and has proven to be able to impact things in his side’s favour.

A physical presence, and someone who can link the play well, the Icelandic forward provides the Bolton frontline with something completely different.

The Trotters have struggled for goals and they may look to bolster their frontline when January comes around, with Bodvarrson’s absence perhaps showing that adding another forward will be a big step in the right direction.

Given that it is a fever that kept him out, Bodvarsson has a strong opportunity to be back and ready for next weekend’s trip to Fleetwood Town.