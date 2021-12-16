Ian Evatt provides injury update at Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers will be relieved to welcome some much needed players back from injury in the next few weeks as the Trotters look to climb the League One table.

Wanderers were excellent at the beginning of the campaign and looked every bit a side who would compete for a play-off place this season, however the last few months have not been kind to them and Ian Evatt’s men will be looking over their shoulders instead.

A run of just two wins in their last 11 league outings has seen the Trotters slip to 15th, with Antoni Sarcevic’s departure for Stockport County and Josh Sheehan’s long term injury leaving them light in key areas.

Evatt gave an update on the treatment table situation when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “Andrew Tutte has been making really good progress, so he will be back as well.

“Players are coming. You can see them in the background, the cavalry is coming over the hill, but for now we’re still climbing up that hill and taking some heat in the process but we’ll be fine.”

Amadou Bakayoko could be back in the fold this weekend with Gethin Jones also showing positive signs of recovery.

The Verdict

Andrew Tutte may well have to be introduced into the first team steadily having been out of action for a long while. The 31-year-old has only appeared once this season and it came in the less frantic Papa John’s Trophy.

It does not feel like Ian Evatt is under any pressure in the dugout at The UniBol at present, but there is a certain need for the Trotters to come out the other side of this poor run. Otherwise, the seven point gap between them and 21st placed Morecambe will begin to shrink and fears of relegation back to League Two will increase.

Wanderers welcome Wycombe Wanderers and Morecambe before a trip to Burton Albion rounds off 2021, Evatt will be hoping the returning players can have a positive impact on the squad.