Ian Evatt provides Bolton Wanderers team news update ahead of Portsmouth clash

Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to return to winning ways tomorrow afternoon when they travel to Fratton Park to face a Portsmouth side who have struggled for consistency thus far.

The Trotters have picked up just one point in their last four games, damaging what was a strong start to the season by Ian Evatt’s men.

Their turn of form have left them five points shy of the play-off places, but there is still a lot of time left this season.

Bolton do come into this contest with some confidence, after fighting back from 2-0 down in the 85th minute to earn a point at home to Gillingham last weekend.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Bolton Wanderers players are playing at now?

1 of 28 What club does Darren Pratley now play for? Charlton Leyton Orient Boreham Wood Dagenham & Redbridge

Evatt has had to contend with some injuries and spells of illness within his camp in recent weeks, and providing an injury update to Manchester Evening News ahead of Saturday’s clash, he said: “No, unfortunately not. Baka when he came on last week injured his ankle in the build-up to the first goal so he’s out for Saturday. It’s not too serious, but he needs some more time. It’s the other ankle he injured previously.

“Other than that, Eoin’s had a bit of illness but he seems to be on the recovery now so he’s back tomorrow.

“George Johnston has recovered fine so he’s available, and then we’ve got on or two niggles that we’re having to manage at the moment but these things come to challenge us and we haven’t really had a clear run all season with injuries but hopefully that’ll even itself out over the course of the season and we’ll get some more luck and people back fit and available as soon as possible.”

The verdict

Their late, spirited fightback against Gillingham will fill them with confidence going into a big game against Portsmouth.

Bolton have not been in the best of form themselves, but there is no denying that they have the quality within the squad to turn things again.

Having Bakayoko missing is certainly not the best of news, but having Doyle and Johnstone available will be a boost for Evatt.

Portsmouth have a very strong squad too, but for one reason or another, they have struggled early on in this campaign.