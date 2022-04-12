Ian Evatt provides Bolton Wanderers team news update ahead of Doncaster Rovers clash

Bolton Wanderers travel to Doncaster Rovers on Friday.

Bolton sit tenth in the league and now 12 points off the play-offs meaning realistically, that dream is over for them this year.

However, Ian Evatt will be keen for his side to finish the season as strongly as possible as they look forward into the new season and following three consecutive 1-1 draws, they will be desperate to come away with three points.

Given Doncaster are currently second bottom of the league, Bolton should be going into this with a winning mentality but some injury issues could make this a harder task than initially anticipated for Bolton.

Declan John had to come off in the second of his side’s game against Sheffield Wednesday with a hamstring problem and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has been struggling with a back injury.

Now, Evatt has confirmed that potentially neither player will be available for Friday’s game as he told The Bolton News: “We’ll have to see. Jon has played a lot of football in a short space of time really from January onwards. He has missed a lot of football at Millwall earlier in the season and then, not only that, had the international games on top of what he has done for us. I though he looked a bit jaded.”

Evatt is also keeping an eye on striker Amadou Bakayoko who came on for Dadi Bodvarsson at the weekend as he said: “Baka as well has done a lot of travelling with Sierra Leone and played games and we’re managing his energy levels at the moment. He is fasting with Ramadan so we have all these things to think about.”

However, despite injury worries Evatt is trying to keep the mood up as he said: “Things are positive and there are lots of things to be pleased about. We are competitive now against these big teams but it’s how we now get to the next level and get ahead of those teams and I do think there’s work to be done.”

The Verdict:

Bolton have been unlucky with injuries this season.

Though, Bolton should still be winning this game but given they have nothing to play for now, they’ll feel relief that the pressure is off a bit.

For Bolton now, it’s about seeing this season out and trying to limit the injuries they pick up along the way and maximise the points they can get.

Then in summer, it will be about strengthening the team and trying to reach that next level Evatt spoke about so they are able to compete for promotion next year.