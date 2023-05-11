Bolton Wanderers will welcome Barnsley to the University of Bolton Stadium this Saturday in the first leg of the League One play-offs.

The Trotters come into this game in decent form after ending the regular season with a 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers last Sunday.

That result meant Bolton finished the season in fifth place on 81 points and therefore, meant they set up a tie with fourth place Barnsley, a side that finished five points clear of Bolton.

Ahead of the first leg of the play-off game, Ian Evatt has provided an injury update on his Bolton squad.

He told The Bolton News: “Everyone is fine apart from Geth. Geth has got a (grade) 3b hamstring tear. It is muscular so if it is not the tendon, that is normally better.

“But at this stage of the season, obviously that means he won’t be involved in the play-off campaign. He will be back for pre-season.

“I am gutted for him; he has been fantastic this season. We will rally around him and make sure he gets the support he needs.

“Everyone else is fine. Rico has got more training in the legs and will be absolutely fine. Toaly has had no adverse reaction, so all systems go.

Speaking on Gethin Jones’ diagnosis, Evatt said: “To be honest, I haven’t had chance to speak to him yet. We only got the results late yesterday and this morning I have been pretty busy with training and preparing the team.

“But I am going to sit down with him this afternoon and give him some support. He has been fantastic for us from the day he walked through the door.

“These things happen in football, but he has been a credit to himself and his family this season. He will be cheering us on in the play-offs, and we will try to get it done for him.”

How has Gethin Jones performed this season?

Jones has been a crucial member of the Bolton team this season, appearing in 46 games in all competitions.

The 27-year-old has shown his versatility this season, playing as a right wing-back predominantly as well as filling in at centre-back when the Trotters had their injury woes.

The defender joined the Lancashire club in 2020 and since then he has been a crucial member of Ian Evatt’s team.

Jones is a player that has chipped in at the other end as well, scoring two goals and provided six assists. He is a player that will be missed by Bolton, but with Ricardo Santos and Eoin Toal returning to the first team and players like Conor Bradley and Randell Williams in form, they are all suitable options for Evatt in these play-offs.