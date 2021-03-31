Ian Evatt outlines reason for Championship loanee’s struggle at Bolton

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt says that the form of Declan John is making it hard for Huddersfield Town left-back Ben Jackson to get game time while on loan with the Trotters.

Jackson joined Bolton on loan back in the January transfer window, the same time that John made the same move to the club from Swansea City.

Since then, Jackson has managed just four appearances in total for Bolton, a tally that is no doubt some way short of what he would have wanted during his time with the League Two promotion hopefuls.

Now however, it seems as though Evatt believes that may find it hard to claim a starting spot in his side, thanks to the form of John.

Speaking about Jackson’s recent struggle for opportunities, Evatt was quoted by Yorkshire Live as saying: “He’s doing really well. He’s a good young player. He’s unfortunate that he’s probably sat behind the best left-back outside the Championship in my opinion in Declan John.

“Also when you’re naming substitutes, I like to name attackers but also players that can play in multiple positions that can cover different areas.

“Harry can play centre-back, right-back, he’s played left-back whereas Ben is more an out and out left-back so Harry gives me more options.”

Despite that, it does appear as though Evatt still believes Jackson is benefitting from his time at Bolton, with the Trotters boss going on to add: “Ben understands the situation.

“He’s next in line to Declan and actually it’s good for him to watch Declan play and train and learn from him and learn the qualities of what’s needed to play at a high level because I believe Dec’s got them and Ben’s got them also.”

As things stand, Bolton are currently fourth in the League Two table, only outside the automatic promotion spots on goal difference, having won 11 of their last 13 league games.

The Verdict

While you can understand why Jackson might be frustrated with his current situation, you can understand the stance Evatt is taking here.

Having made that move to Bolton in January, Jackson will of course have been hoping to get more game time than he has done so far, in order to further improve his game.

However, Evatt’s main priority is to win promotion for Bolton this season, and right now, John is playing a big role in helping them to do that.

As a result, it would be hard for Evatt to justify taking the Swansea loanee out of his starting lineup, meaning Jackson may be forced to wait for his own chance with the Trotters, while trying to take advantage of other aspects of his loan experience.