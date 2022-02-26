Ian Evatt outlines importance of Bolton securing senior player agreement

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt says that Ricardo Santos is impossible to replace, as the club continue talks over a new contract for the centre back.

Santos joined Bolton from Barnet back in the summer of 2020, and has since gone on to make 84 appearances in all competitions for the Trotters.

The defender was also named club captain following the departure of Antoni Sarcevic earlier this season.

With his contract set to expire at the end of next season, Evatt recently confirmed that the club are keen to extend Santos’ deal, and it seems steps are being taken to do that, with the Bolton boss aware of the importance of doing so.

Providing an update on Bolton’s efforts to secure new contract for Santos, Evatt told The Manchester Evening News: “I’ve had a chat with him about extending his contract. We think the world of him and we think he’s one of the ones in the squad who we’d find it extremely difficult to replace.

“You don’t see players with his attributes come around very often. He can run like the wind, he’s strong and he’s good with the ball. And he’s a fantastic guy.

“He’s enjoying his time here and it’s little things like Monday and Tuesday when his wife was in labour that we show him and his family support because they are away from home, they are away from London and they’re buying into this area.

“So we’ll talk to him and see where that can end up, but we want to keep him here as long as we possibly can.” Following promotion from League Two last season, Bolton now sit tenth in the League One table, five points adrift of the play-off places ahead of their trip to MK Dons on Saturday afternoon. The Verdict This does feel like an encouraging update from a Bolton perspective. Santos has been a key player for the Trotters ever since his arrival at the club, and his leadership as captain only makes him even more important going forward. As a result, you can understand why Evatt is so keen to get a deal done to secure Santos’ long term future at the club, and his assessment of the situation suggests there is a decent chance of that happening. Indeed, with around 18 months remaining on Santos’ contract, there is plenty of time for Bolton to negotiate here, so there does seem to be cause for confidence that a deal can be secured.