Ian Evatt outlines bullish Bolton Wanderers promise

Saturday afternoon proved to be an awful time for Bolton Wanderers, as they fell to a 4-0 home defeat to Wigan Athletic.

James McClean’s brace and strikes from Will Keane and Callum Lang earned the high-flying Latics all three points against a Bolton side who have proven to be a tough outfit this season.

The Trotters still sit a point outside the play-off positions after their heavy defeat, but it was a performance and result that Ian Evatt will be hoping to eliminate from his mind as soon as possible.

The Lancashire club travel to league leaders Plymouth Argyle tomorrow evening, and they will be hoping to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

Have Bolton Wanderers had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 1. Portsmouth Higher Lower

Speaking to The Bolton News ahead of the clash in the South West, Evatt said: “I have decisions to make. There is not one player, other than MJ Williams, who did themselves justice on Saturday so there will be changes at Plymouth, absolutely there will.

“We have only got so many players, so the one who were involved against Wigan, we want a reaction from them, and then with changes in the team we want to make sure we perform a darn site better than we did on Saturday.”

The verdict

Evatt’s side have proven their character during spells last season, and they will need to dig deep to find a performance to limit the division’s top club.

A game against top of the league is never the game a manager wants after a thrashing, but it does present Bolton with an opportunity to grit their teeth and go again.

Wigan are a side who will be challenging for promotion this season, but Bolton are a side who will have similar ambitions.

It is now about regrouping and showing fight, and in total honesty, Bolton do have that fire within them and will certainly look to frustrate Tuesday night’s opponents.