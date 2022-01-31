Ian Evatt outlines Bolton Wanderers’ transfer stance on ace

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has told Manchester Evening News that the club won’t pay over the odds for Kyle Dempsey or any other player on deadline day.

The Trotters have been pursuing the Gillingham captain for most of the January window, with their first bid being rejected before they went back in with a second offer in the hope of bringing in the midfielder.

However the latest bid has been with the Kent club for weeks, with there so far being no tell tale signs over whether they will choose to accept or not, with things having been complicated by the sacking of Steve Evans at Priestfield.

Now Evatt has made his stance very clear on the prospect of signing Dempsey or any other player for that matter as he stated the following recently:

“I’m really hopeful and we’re working extremely hard, but we won’t overpay anybody or overpay for anybody.

“We want to do things strategically and sensibly and we won’t ever put this club at risk again, so if it falls in what we believe it’s worth and looks like, then we’ll do it.”

Dempsey has once again been even present for the Gills this season and is viewed as a talisman for the Sky Bet League One side.

However the midfielder is set to see his contract with the Kent outfit expire come the end of the current season, meaning he could leave for free.

The Verdict

The impatience for Bolton is certainly growing by the day and as the deadline has rolled around, they could well give up on a move for Dempsey altogether.

They are keen on bringing in a new central midfielder and have been linked with other players as a result of this.

However the Gillingham captain is the only player that they have made a firm offer for in recent weeks.

The Kent club’s chairman, Paul Scally, is clearly trying to call their bluff by leaving them waiting, so it will be interesting to see who blinks first today.