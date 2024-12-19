Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has reacted to the support shown to him by chairman Sharon Brittan earlier in the week.

In an interview with BBC Sport Manchester, the Whites boss has reflected on the tough spell he has endured as a result of criticism directed at him from sections of supporters throughout periods of the current League One season, but backs himself and his players to turn the tide in the coming weeks.

Wanderers suffered a first defeat in five games across all competitions last time out, losing a Lancashire Derby to bitter rivals Wigan Athletic 2-0 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

However, Evatt, who has been in charge of Bolton since their one season in League Two back in 2020/21, received public backing from the aforementioned Brittain in a club statement earlier this week, with the club currently sat in eighth place after their first 18 games of the season - just one point behind Reading, who occupy the final play-off spot.

Ian Evatt reacts to support from Bolton Wanderers chairman

In a message to supporters ahead of the Christmas period, Brittan thanked the Wanderers fans for their support across the calendar year, which included a run to the play-off final last season, in which the club were denied a first Championship return since 2019 by Oxford United.

Evatt admitted that he considered departing the club following the 2-0 loss at Wembley in May, but has since battled on in the dugout, despite coming under immense pressure from supporters throughout the course of the campaign, despite Brittain's more long-term outlook, which was highlighted in her statement.

"I met with Ian and his staff and all the players last week and they are a special group of people who are fully committed to this football club and understand the task in hand this season; that we need to progress again. I think both loyalty and continuity bring long-term success and that is our model which I do believe is different from others. It definitely brings frustrations at times but getting to the top is never easy," she said.

Speaking to the BBC in the lead-up to an away clash with league leaders Wycombe Wanderers on Friday night, Evatt responded to that support, as well as outlining the stance he and his squad will be taking in order to pick up consistent results.

"I am only one man, and I'm one that is taking a lot of heat, taking a lot of flack," he began. "People forget that I'm human."

"I'm one guy that's trying to make sure that my focus is where it needs to be, because the players need it, they need me and they need me to be at my absolute best," he added.

"It's been probably the most difficult period of my life, personally" the Bolton boss explained. "But, I'm strong and I'm made of stern stuff, and I've had a journey in my life which has enabled me to be able to cope with stress and pressure. And, I can, and I will."

"It's great that I've got the backing of the people that matter," the 43-year-old stated. "You know, their support has been unwavering, and the players are the same."

"The minute I feel like the players don't want to play for me, I will leave, there's no doubt about that," he continued. "But, that isn't the case."

"I know that's not the case and I know the board have, or want me to succeed, and we have succeeded."

"So, it's on we go. And, it will make it really sweet for me if I can manage to prove a few people wrong along the way. That's where my focus is, that's where my motivation is."

Evatt concluded: "For now, it's say less and do more, so keep my head down and just concentrate on the team and performing well."

Ian Evatt has the chance to prove the doubters wrong at Bolton Wanderers

On the surface, Bolton's current league position would suggest a reasonable recovery in recent months after going four games without a win between August and mid-September.

However, the fact that Brittan has had to publicly acknowledge her backing of Evatt proves that matters at the Toughsheet Community Stadium are far from rosey, despite the fact Wanderers are only six points behind Huddersfield Town in fourth place and have two games in hand on some of their play-off rivals.

2024/25 League One table (as of 19/12/24) Team P GD Points 4 Huddersfield Town 19 12 36 5 Stockport County 20 11 33 6 Reading 19 2 31 7 Barnsley 20 3 30 8 Bolton Wanderers 18 -1 30 9 Lincoln City 20 1 28

Having reached the play-off semi-finals and then the showpiece event in successive seasons, the aim for the club this term has been to go one better, and Bolton definitely have the resources to do so, with key individiuals such as Dion Charles, Josh Sheehan and Aaron Collins among others.

Evatt's motivation will no doubt be reaffirmed to his chargers when they take on the leaders at Adams Park on Friday night, with the chance to make a statement and start yet another strong run of results, which the squad have already proven they are capable of, having gone on a run of one defeat in eight games between September 21st and October 29th.

The upcoming January transfer window will also provide the club with a chance to give potential clarity on the several players out-of-contract, as well as allowing the Coventry-born boss to make changes where he sees fit.

It is a big decision which the club have made, and Evatt will hope to back up his words with imminent results.