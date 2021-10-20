Ian Evatt opens up on his role in Bolton Wanderers’ 3-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle

Ian Evatt was unable to impact the game as much as he would have liked at Home Park on Tuesday evening due to a touchline ban.

That is three losses in a row for Bolton Wanderers without scoring a goal, Trotters supporters should not be too concerned though as for their league position and some of the quality they have shown in the first quarter of the campaign.

Evatt aired his frustrations when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “I have let my team down tonight because I wasn’t able to be on the side to help them. It was really frustrating and something I need to improve on.

“Sitting among the home fans is not ideal for me either, to be honest, I don’t want to do that again. Lesson learned.”

The conditions made it tougher for Bolton who prefer to keep the ball on the ground, they can take this defeat with a pinch of salt as Plymouth Argyle are top of League One and look ahead to hosting relegation threatened Gillingham on Saturday.

Evatt experienced a rut in the first half of last season at The UniBol, the club stuck with him and it paid dividends with a tremendous second half to the campaign and resultant promotion.

The Verdict

Evatt is one of the better listens in the Football League in terms of post-match interviews. His honesty and emotional side are refreshing in comparison to some of the PR jargon that is often trotted out.

Gillingham present the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways on Saturday and for Wanderers to put this poor run behind them. Many a side would have come unstuck in the extremely wet conditions in Devon on Tuesday evening and the Green Army are flying now at the summit of the division.

Stick by Evatt, the form will turn with the top six remaining a realistic ambition over the next 32 games.