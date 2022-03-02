Ian Evatt offers update on Bolton Wanderers’ summer transfer plans

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has said he does not expect the summer transfer window to be a big one for his side as the foundations of the team are now in place.

Recently Bolton have found themselves having big transfer windows often involving large overhauls of players and a big refresh of the team.

Last summer, Evatt’s side made nine new signings and in the January transfer window they aded a further seven new players. However, he has made it clear that this is not a pattern he wants to see repeated as he told Bolton News: “We don’t want to have to keep going window to window as we have been doing, every window can’t be like the one just gone.”

Evatt argues that the salary cap in League Two led them to have to act the way they did in the transfer window. He said: “A salary cap limits your expenditure, so for every Eoin Doyle and Antoni Sarcevic we signed, we had to also sign players that were a lot less value and a lot cheaper for us to come under the salary cap and they were becoming understudies.

“We then moved into this season [in League One] and the salary cap was taken away, but fundamentally we still had the same squad that was built for last season.

“Some of those players, I believed, were not capable of getting us out of League One, hence why there has to be a huge revolving door of players coming in and out.”

Despite the struggles Evatt feels he has faced with recruitment, his team currently 11th in League One and the playoffs a realistic target for the team and he believes he has built strong foundations at the club now.

However, he has made it clear that whether his side manage to gain promotion to the Championship or stay in League One, his approach to the transfer window will stay the same. He said: “There are still bits and pieces where we need to maintain our forward thinking and add in some strength in depth not nearly as much as there has been.”

The Verdict:

Bolton have definitely seen a large number of players come and go even over the last year so the news that there will be less complete change will be a relief for a lot of Bolton fans to hear.

The overhaul method has clearly worked for them up to this point as they sit 11th in the league with a chance of making the playoffs still. However, this method wouldn’t be a sustainable way for them to carry on with so it’s good to see that Evatt recognises that.

Of course, there is still work to be done as the Bolton Wanderers boss points out and he will want to ensure his side have strength in depth to allow them to be able to cover any injuries they have.

However, he will be hoping that having a base of solid players that will definitely be around next season will allow them to build strong foundations for next season regardless of which league they will be in.