Ian Evatt offers update on Bolton Wanderers’ new signings

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has told the Manchester Evening News that both Kyle Dempsey and Kieran Sadlier are closing in on their first starts for the club.

Dempsey finally arrived at the University of Bolton Stadium last month following a long, draw out transfer saga with his former club Gillingham that seemed to go on forever, before Sadlier then also arrived from Rotherham United as the Trotters completed their business for the month.

Both players have made their debuts off the bench so far in Sky Bet League One and are seemingly pushing to nail down starting spots as they close in on getting a full 90 minutes under their belts.

Now Evatt has offered the following update on the duo as he looks to integrate them into the starting eleven:

“He (Dempsey) is ready to start but it is new to him – it is new to them all the way we play.

“Kieran Sadlier in particular is really training well and pushing for a start and it won’t be long in coming. That is what you have to do, you have to apply yourself day in, day out, and then you will get the maximum out of it.”

Both players will add a little extra to the ambitious Lancashire outfit and will be looking to become as well thought of with their new club as they were with their former employers.

Dempsey and Sadlier have both signed long term contracts with the Trotters and will be keen to get a promotion on their CVs in the long run.

The Verdict

Evatt now has the strength in depth that he has been crying out for and will be hopeful that his new signings can quickly settle into life at the club after their moves.

As he quite rightly points out, it will take them time to adapt to Bolton’s style of play, so some degree of patience will be needed as he seeks to break them in well.

Both players have the abilities to be match winners, so it will be intriguing to see how they get on over the next few months.

Wanderers certainly have some great options at their disposal now.