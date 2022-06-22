Ian Evatt offers transfer evaluation after early Bolton Wanderers business

Bolton Wanderers have started their summer transfer window well and have secured two strong loan signings in James Trafford and Conor Bradley from Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

Trafford was with the Whites on loan last season as well and, after an impressive season, the goalkeeper went on to get his first England U21 cap.

Therefore, Wanderers boss Ian Evatt feels this is a reflection of his development with the club and has helped the club earn a strong status in the North West, as he told The Bolton News: “It isn’t just a feather in my cap.

“I’ll take the confidence from that but it’s a huge team effort and the way the fans treated Traff and brought into Traff after a funny start when everyone doubted him before he kicked a ball!

“Not just the fans, you’ve got the rest of the staff. Sharon, her relationship is key. We’re becoming a place which is hugely trusted and respected in the North West, especially with those top four clubs.

“So it’s great for us and hopefully we’ll reap the rewards this season with Traff and Conor.”

Bolton are not yet done with their summer transfer business and the Bolton manager has admitted he’s open to using the loan market again for next season, as he said: “We’ll always use the loan market as smart as we can but we’re never going to loan loads of players because I don’t believe that’s the right way.

“But we need to be selective when the right ones become available and make sure our hat’s in the ring and fortunately with James and now Conor, these top clubs are choosing us over other options.”

The Verdict:

Bolton have bagged two brilliant loan signings ahead of the new season, which will no doubt help the team massively as they aim for promotion up to the Championship next season.

Trafford did really well during his loan spell with the Whites last season and, therefore, it comes as no surprise that Man City are happy for him to join the side again.

Evatt has admitted that he did want Bradley previously so the fact he’s been able to get hold of the player now is a show that teams at the top are starting to trust his side to help players they send on loan develop.

This is a great relationship to build with clubs as it’s mutually beneficial and Bolton will be keen to continue to prove their ability to develop players.