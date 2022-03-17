Ian Evatt offers key advice to Bolton Wanderers player

Xavier Amaechi joined Bolton on an initial six month loan at the start of the season.

Amaechi’s start at his new club was far from ideal as he fractured his metatarsal in pre-season consequently leading him to miss the start of the season.

He finally made his debut in November coming on as a substitute in his side’s 2-0 victory against Crewe Alexandra.

The 21-year-old had his loan extended until the end of the season despite not getting much game time having made only eight league appearances so far this season.

However, Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt believes he still has the potential to increase his game time if he works on his consistency as he told Bolton News: “Consistency with decision making is the key part to Xav’s game.

“He has a lot of talent, there is no denying that, but we have to see a consistent version of him.

“We have to understand what you are going to do in certain positions so the teammates can reacts off that, they can trust your decision making.”

Evatt understands that Amaechi has the intentions of success but has encouraged him to put less pressure on himself as he said: “He just wants to impress, it’s as simple as that.

“He wants to do really well but sometimes simplicity is genius and that’s what he has to do.

“He needs to simplify his game, be consistent with that, keep working hard and wait for your opportunity.

“He came on the other night and set up the goal, so that’s credit to him.”

The Verdict:

It’s clear that the young winger is eager to impress but as Evatt points out, that can come from simplicity to Amaechi almost needs to be looking at going back to basics and getting them nailed down first.

Considering the youngster took a pay cut so he could join Bolton on loan shows you his desire to be playing for Bolton and get back to English football.

Now Evatt has assured him it’s not too late for him to get more minutes, Amaechi will no doubt be working hard to get to the top of his game and fit in with the team.

As it stands, Bolton sit eleven points off the play-offs and they seem to be getting further out of reach. For Evatt this means he needs his best and most reliable players for their remaining games as they push hard to try and secure a place making it hard for him to take a chance on Amaechi currently.