Ian Evatt offers insight on Bolton Wanderers links with free agent

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt says there has been no change in the situation surrounding a potential move by the club for centre back Joel Lynch.

Lynch is currently a free agent following his departure from Sunderland at the end of last season, and was training with Bolton earlier in the year as he continued to look for a new club.

However, that spell has since come to an end, although Evatt revealed earlier in March that Bolton were considering their options with regards to Lynch, but that other issues were taking priority over a decision on the the 33-year-old’s future.

Now it seems as though that is still the case, as when providing an update on the club’s links with the former Huddersfield and QPR man, Evatt was quoted by The Manchester Evening News as simply saying: “No change there”.

As things stand, Bolton are currently sixth in the League Two table, four points adrift of the automatic promotion places after winning nine of their last 11 games.

Next up for Evatt’s side is the visit of Walsall to the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

You do feel as though Bolton should be looking to make a decision quickly on the future of Lynch.

With the centre back having been out of action for so long, you feel it will take him some time to get up to match fitness once he does eventually join a club.

As a result, if Bolton do decide to bring him in, they may have to do it quickly if they are to have any chance of benefitting from his abilities in their promotion push this season.

Indeed, it also seems harsh on Lynch to leave him waiting for a decision for so long, potentially preventing him from looking for another club, at a time when people have been hit hard financially by current events.