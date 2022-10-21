Ian Evatt offers in-depth verdict on current Bolton Wanderers shortcoming

Bolton Wanderers have high hopes for the season ahead and have started the campaign in good form, as they currently sit seventh in the league.

However, Ian Evatt’s side have struggled to find the end product of late, which has led to them drawing one and losing two of their last three games having not scored a goal in any of the games.

The boss has been keen to defend his strikers so far this season but will be hoping for a change in fortune this weekend as his side travel to Accrington Stanley.

Evatt understands the fans’ concerns when it comes to a lack of attacking threat as he explained the situation in boxing terms, telling The Bolton News: “At the minute it is more than a slow death than a quick kill, I get that.

“We are trying to win on points rather than knock someone out, and I’d rather us be a razor-sharp Floyd Mayweahter with the right hand of Mike Tyson, that is what I want us to be. But it is a process, we are not going to become the complete package overnight.

“There has been a lot of hard work behind the scenes, a lot which has gone on in the two-and-a-bit years I have been here and I’d like to think we are progressing. I have no doubt that we have progressed this year.

“You manager the bad times and the off games. We want to be consistent with it, and we havent quite managed that yet, but it should be a warning to everyone else because we are seventh in the league and havent put it all together. What happens when we do?

“I really think with just a little bit of hard work, we can be the team I think we can be.

“We are getting more of the ball and creating good chances and our pressing strategy is better. We worked really hard on that in pre-season.

“We are more intense out of possession and winning the ball higher up the pitch and once we get it, we are managing it better. But of course, you need to finish off that good work and convert chances, that is where we have to improve.

“We have to take some credit from that but it also becomes more difficult for us and that first goal becomes absolutely vital. We need to put more into getting it because when we do, especially early on, it completely changes what the opposition can do against us.”

These 18 Bolton Wanderers quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 In what year were Bolton founded? 1873 1874 1876 1879

The Verdict:

Bolton are in a spell of bad goal scoring form but luckily for them, having picked up some good results earlier in the season, it means they have not dropped down in the table too far.

However, Ian Evatt will be keen to make sure his side don’t get stuck in a rut and, therefore, it is crucial that they find a goal soon.

The Bolton boss can clearly see improvement in his side which is positive and, as he said, once they get a first goal it could be exactly what they need to push on and rediscover their form in front of goal.