Ian Evatt offers his thoughts on what the end of Bolton’s season will look like

Ian Evatt’s Bolton side currently sit 11th in the league but despite sitting 11 points away from the play-offs, as it stands they still have a small chance of making it.

That being said, in their remaining seven games of the season they face some tough side including three teams who sit above them in the league.

Bolton’s next game comes against Wigan who sit second in the league so they’re starting their final run of games with a tough fixture but Evatt believes they can finish the season strongly and is determined to give the fans something to sing about.

He told Bolton News: “I think we all feel like we’re capable of winning eight straight games. I always speak about performance over points and I think what we’ve done certainly is that.

“I think we’ve performed generally really well. [Seven] more games to perform in and hopefully we can go a long way towards winning as many as we can.

“But I have no doubt that this group is capable of doing it. It’s our job to keep them focused and make sure that we finish strongly because it’s important that we carry some momentum through.

“Ticket sales for the summer, rebuilding our brand and out club, and going again next season. But this season isn’t over yet.”

The Verdict:

Looking at the table and some of Bolton’s remaining games, you would be surprised to see them in the play-offs come the end of the season.

However, you can see that Evatt has been able to do a good job at the club and his team put in good performances. For them it’s now about converting them into results.

Evatt will be hoping his team can pick up some results and finish the season on a high in order to set up for next season with the club in a good place.

The fans have had some great football to enjoy this season and Evatt has a strong mindset and will be hoping his side can provide a bit more on top of that.