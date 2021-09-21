Ian Evatt offers Bolton Wanderers verdict

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt wants his team to convert their promising displays into points having been ‘slightly frustrated’ with their tally in September, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Bolton sit eighth in the table after three wins and three draws from their opening eight games, a record that will more than please their fans following their return to the third tier.

The month began with Wanderers claiming a point at home to Burton before thrashing struggling Ipswich 5-2. However, momentum was lost with a disappointing home reverse to Rotherham at the weekend.

Despite the defeat, Evatt took heart from the display against the Millers, if not the result, stating: “I’m disappointed because the crowd were amazing. Having those many numbers in this stadium again felt great, but I would have been a lot more disappointed if we hadn’t have performed the way we did. We didn’t get steamrollered. We didn’t get beaten up. We didn’t get turned over. We still dominated the game and if we carry on playing like that, we won’t be far away.”

Bolton now have difficult trips to Sunderland and Charlton to look forward to but Evatt says despite Saturday’s setback they can go into these fixtures full of confidence, stating: “Losing games, which all of sudden we’re not used to doing, by the way, does hurt. But anyone watching that game (against Rotherham) will be pleased with how we performed in general. We just didn’t take our opportunities at all and they did.”

The Verdict

Following a tumultuous couple of years, Bolton fans will be delighted to see a more stable side competing at the top end of League One.

The measure of their progress is that Evatt feels that had his team collected the points their displays warranted they would be even higher and it would therefore be no surprise to see Bolton pursuing at least a play-off place this season.

Quiz: Are these 22 Bolton Wanderers stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Bolton Wanderers won 22 league games last season Real Fake