Highlights Bolton Wanderers have experienced a rollercoaster journey from near expulsion to miraculous promotion in 2020/2

The team faces another late-season surge for promotion this year, currently two points off second place Derby County.

Fans should remain confident in Ian Evatt's leadership and key players like Ricardo Santos as they aim for success in League One.

It would be fair to suggest that Bolton Wanderers fans have been concerned and critical about the team’s performance and results in the last couple of months or so – and with good reason.

Prior to the recent back-to-back victories against Reading and Bristol Rovers, Wanderers had endured a run of just four victories in 13 matches in League One as they slipped from a position where promotion was in their hands to now relying on others to drop points to squeeze themselves in the top two.

Ian Evatt has had his detractors this term but what should be remembered as a reason for the Trotters support to stay upbeat and confident is the fairly unremarked-upon miracle that occurred in 2021 and the recent experience they have had of surging against the odds.

2020/21 was a promotion like no other

At the start of the 2019/20 campaign, Bolton narrowly escaped expulsion from the EFL. They had a late summer takeover which was followed by a raft of incomings to support academy graduates who had played the opening month of the season – suffering three 5-0 defeats in that time.

At the end of the campaign, which began with a 12-point deduction and finished prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bolton were relegated and went into the 2020/21 campaign with just six first-team players registered.

Ian Evatt, who was recently appointed as the new manager having led Barrow to the National League title, embarked upon a mega recruitment drive but was undermined by several below-par signings that were seemingly the work of then director of football, Tobias Phoenix, who left the club in December as they languished in the bottom half.

By the start of February, Bolton were 18th in League Two and genuinely part of a six-team relegation battle with the prospect of the club falling into non-league a real one.

However, the Trotters went on one of the great runs of form in EFL history as they won 16 of their final 22 matches, collecting 50 points from those 22 games to propel themselves from the relegation battle and into third and the automatic promotion places in the fourth tier, finishing just three points behind eventual league winners Cheltenham Town.

From nothing but the expectations of a club that believe themselves to be at very, very least a Championship outfit to a battle against relegation to non-league and then automatic promotion in less than eight months; the 2020/21 Bolton Wanderers campaign remains a modern-day miracle under Evatt.

A late surge is needed again to beat Derby County to promotion

Derby County's slip-up in midweek means that Bolton's fate is now in their own hands.

They're two points behind the second-place Rams but, vitally, with a game in hand over them and fans should remain confident that their side will get the job done because they have done it before under Evatt.

This time around would hardly be a miracle but it still does need them to come through adversity, arguably adversity that they themselves have created, and Evatt has shown he can do that with a couple of key men, such as Ricardo Santos and Gethin Jones, still crucial to his setup.

The Lancastrians have started April with two wins from two, scoring seven goals in the process, and are beginning to welcome back key players such as Nathan Baxter, George Johnston, Dan Nlundulu, and Dion Charles.

The Whites have four games to go, with three home games in a row before a trip to Peterborough United on the final day, and any doubters of Evatt should keep the miracle of 2020/21 at the forefront of their mind.