Ian Evatt makes transfer revelation around popular 2021/22 Bolton Wanderers loan player

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed that Fulham right-back Marlon Fossey was his second choice target when the club signed him on loan.

Fossey joined the Trotters on a tempoarary basis back in the January transfer window, going on to score once and provide five assists in 15 League One appearances for the club.

The 23-year-old became a popular figure around Bolton thanks to his performances for the club, with many fans having called for his return for the coming campaign.

However, it was reported recently that Evatt’s side had dropped out of the race to sign Fossey again this summer, due to interest in the American from the Championship.

Bolton though, moved quickly to source a replacement for the 23-year-old on the right-hand side of their defence, with Conor Bradley joining on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

Now it seems as though Bradley is the right-back that Evatt had always wanted in his side, from back when he made that move for Fossey in January.

Speaking in the wake of completing that deal for Bradley about his interest in the Liverpool youngster, Evatt was quoted by The Bolton News as saying: “I’ll always be honest and I’ll always be truthful. In January, we wanted Conor Bradley – he was our number one target in January.

“Marlon was a close second, but Liverpool weren’t willing to let Conor out at that stage. Conor was involved in their first team, so we signed Marlon.

“Marlon was fantastic and a wonderful player. Did we want to sign him? Yes, but there were risks attached and once we found out that Conor was available, we moved on really quickly.

“Conor was our priority in January, it didn’t happen but it’s going to happen now which is huge credit to where this football club is at, the work we’re doing on the pitch and Liverpool for identifying us as a club which will take care of Conor and make it happen.”

The Verdict

This is a rather exciting revelation for those of a Bolton persuasion you feel.

You imagine that if Bradley was the Trotters’ first choice over Fossey, that they will be expecting more from the Liverpool man while he is playing for the club.

Given how much Fossey did during his time at Bolton, that means there ought to be a great deal coming from Bradley now that he has made this move.

That is something that could prove crucial for Evatt’s side, who even last season went close to claiming a place in the League One play-offs, in what was their first campaign back in the third-tier.