Bolton Wanderers will be looking to extend their five-game unbeaten run in the league today as they face Shrewsbury Town.

The Trotters will be hoping that they can extend their season by another three games as we head into the business end of the campaign.

Ahead of the game against Shrewsbury, Bolton manager Ian Evatt has been speaking about Southampton loanee Dan Nlundulu and what the future may hold for him after this season.

How is Dan Nlundulu getting on at Bolton?

The 24-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Cheltenham Town, featuring 23 times in the league, scoring four goals, and registering three assists.

It was then in the January transfer window that Bolton’s interest in the striker emerged, and the Southampton man decided on a move to the University of Bolton Stadium over remaining at Cheltenham.

However, since joining the Trotters, he has been unable to continue his form in a Cheltenham shirt. The forward has appeared in a Bolton shirt just nine times, with three of them being starts as he picked up a hamstring injury early into his loan.

There have been some concerns regarding the forward's fitness, but Nlundulu has returned to the Bolton squad and is slowly starting to show why he was brought in.

The 24-year-old still has one year remaining on his deal at Southampton after this season, and it is likely that while he hasn’t got firm plans going forward, he is likely to be looking for a permanent transfer this summer.

What Ian Evatt said about Dan Nlundulu’s future

Evatt refused to comment on what may happen in the summer until he is fully aware of what league Bolton are in next season but insists the forward has got a role to play in their play-off push in these final four games.

He told The Bolton News: “Dan isn’t where I want him to be fitness-wise because he can’t sustain it yet for 90 minutes, but it is getting better, and he is getting fitter as time goes by.

“Playing in that position for us there is a responsibility to defend from the front and also one to attack, it is physical demanding. It takes time to get used to that.

“Dan got an injury at the wrong time, but he is improving, and he is buying into everything we are doing in and out of possession, which for a modern-day centre forward is equally important. I have seen some good signs with him, and I think you’ll see more in the rest of the season.

“At the moment, no,” he said of the prospect of transfer talks. “Our full focus is the here and now and then we will have a look at things in the summer when we get there.”

It seems there hasn’t been much thought given to Nlundulu’s future at Bolton beyond this season, given the focus is on these four big games for the Trotters.

However, it seems the Southampton man is in the shop window, and these remaining games are an opportunity for Nlundulu to show what he is capable of and make an impact on Bolton’s play-off push.