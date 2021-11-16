Ian Evatt makes preparation comment as Bolton Wanderers’ reunion with Antoni Sarcevic looms

Bolton Wanderers were confined to a 2-2 draw when National League club Stockport County visited earlier in the month in the FA Cup first round.

Subsequently, Ian Evatt’s men will make the short trip to Edgeley Park tomorrow evening, with high-flying League One club Rotherham United waiting for the winner.

Adding some more spice to this all-Manchester clash, Bolton captain Antoni Sarcevic rather unexpectedly departed the third-tier side for the National League club in late October.

Speaking to The Bolton News about tomorrow night’s fixture, and the fact that his side are coming up against Sarcevic, Evatt said: “It doesn’t necessarily change things for us.

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Bolton Wanderers’ most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 Johan Elmander was an international player for which Nordic country? Denmark Finland Norway Sweden

“We’ll prepare the same way, their system will be no different.

“Obviously Antoni’s a very good football player and one that had a successful period while he was here.

“We wish him well, but we want to go there and be professional on Wednesday and get the job done.

“People will form their own opinions on players and how they performed for football clubs, and we can’t affect that.

“But what we will say is Antoni was captain of this football club when we got promoted back into League One and had success, so he deserves respect for that.

“We wish him well and all the best but for now we’re focusing on our own roles and responsibilities, and that is to make sure we’re in the next round of the FA Cup.”

The verdict

Sarcevic was a top performer at Bolton, playing a vital part in Bolton’s start to the campaign in League One.

He was integral to last season’s promotion-winning campaign, with the attacking midfielder proving to be an important source of goals, assists and chances.

There is no denying that Sarcevic is a player that could still easily be operating in the third-tier, with Stockport possessing a very strong squad at fifth-tier level.

Sarcevic’s departure puts a lot more emphasis on this clash, with both sides very eager to progress to the next round to face Rotherham.