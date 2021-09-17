Ian Evatt makes prediction ahead of Bolton Wanderers’ clash with Rotherham United

Bolton Wanderers play host to newly relegated Rotherham United on Saturday and will be hoping to extend their two point advantage over the Millers.

Manager Ian Evatt is not getting carried away after their 5-2 win last time out and sees Paul Warne’s men as one of the best teams in the division. The former Barrow boss explained how he is preparing his Trotters side for the challenge when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “Monday morning it was back to work. Heads in the game again. And this is not the sort of game that we can afford to let our concentration drop for a moment.

“I think this will be the biggest challenge, a test of how far we have come.

“Last season there were two leagues separating the two teams. Rotherham are direct, physical, high-intensity, they press, and it will be a really difficult match-up for us.” he added.

The Trotters are sitting pretty in third place with the chance that a win here would take them to the summit of League One.

Third to seventh position are all on 12 points so Bolton have the added motivation that they will probably need a result to ensure they remain in the play-off places.

The Verdict

Evatt is a very level headed manager and always chooses his words carefully in the media.

It would not have been a surprise for Bolton to puff their chests out a little too much after beating a side who have spent as much as Ipswich Town have this summer to a 5-2 scoreline.

Following their relegation and now without a league win since late August, the Millers may be lacking confidence a touch at the University of Bolton Stadium.

However what can always be guaranteed with Warne in charge is the work rate and endeavour from his side.

The Trotters will have to earn the three points on Saturday as Rotherham look to push back up towards the top six.