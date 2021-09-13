Ian Evatt makes prediction about Ipswich Town following Bolton’s huge 5-2 win

Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers travelled to Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon, with the latter going into the contest without a victory in their opening five games.

A positive start from the hosts was quickly overturned, as Bolton ended up 5-2 winners.

The Tractor Boys, who have made just shy of 20 signings this summer, occupy a relegation spot at present, picking up a mere three points thus far.

However, Evatt believes that Cook and his Ipswich side will come good this season, as stated during an interview with Manchester Evening News: “I thought what Monday is the nation learned what a good team we are and gave us some respect. Ipswich Town are a fantastic team and with a very good manager and they will come good. He just needs time, but for us, it’s focusing on ourselves.”

Ipswich travel to Lincoln next weekend, in an attempt to steer their season back on track.

The verdict

It was always going to take time for Cook to get it right at Ipswich.

They have brought nearly 20 players in, and whilst they have recruited players who could quite easily still be operating at Championship level, and who Ipswich had to fight these second-tier clubs for, an overhaul like this requires time to gel.

However, with the ambition that the club have, if they are unable to pick up a win in their next two or three games, then Cook will find himself in a very dangerous position.

If that is the case, then it would be no surprise to see a high number of candidates interested in the job at Portman Road.

