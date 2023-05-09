Ian Evatt feels his Bolton Wanderers side are peaking at just the right time ahead of the League One play-offs.

Bolton confirmed their place in the top six the weekend before last with a win over Fleetwood Town.

However, the Trotters nailed down fifth spot on Sunday with a 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers, which now means Bolton will face Barnsley over two legs.

Bolton’s upturn in form

The Trotters have picked up a good run of form in the last half of the League One season, losing just one of their 10 games in all competitions.

That defeat was a surprise 1-0 loss at home to Accrington Stanley, but apart from that blip, Bolton have beaten teams around the bottom end of the table, as well as beating Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Trophy, drawing away at Sheffield Wednesday, and beating Peterborough United 5-0.

Bolton have been one of the strongest sides in the division throughout the season, with them in and around the top six from the start of the season until the end. Evatt has managed to put a side together that doesn’t have big egos and doesn’t rely on individuals.

However, while he thinks his side have hit form at the right time, he will know that in the play-offs, form can go out the window, and he will be hoping his side can be ready physically and mentally for the challenge ahead.

Ian Evatt on his Bolton side heading into the play-offs

Wanderers face Barnsley at the University of Bolton Stadium this Saturday in the first leg of the League One play-offs. Heading into that game, Evatt thinks his team is in a good place.

He told The Bolton News: “I think we are in a really good place. This is a good group of players who are extremely confident. But we have to go out there and prove it.

“A season of 81 points is a very good effort and I know we have left a few out there, but I think most clubs could say the same thing.

“In terms of progression that is a huge step forwards, and now we have to go and prove what we can do in the play-offs. I think we are just coming to the boil at the right time.

“If you look at the last 10 games we have lost once. And I don’t think we need to speak about that game anymore, but I don’t think we should have lost it.

“We are in good spirits and good form, getting bodies back all the time, and the way they have applied themselves to training has been great. It is hard when you have already achieved something to keep that level of performance and intensity up because that is when we are at our best, the most intense.

“They have done everything we have asked them to do and come out the other side of it with a win, so now we have that hunger and determination to attack the play-offs.”

In the three meetings so far this season, Barnsley and Bolton have won one each with the first meeting ending in a 0-0 draw. So, it is a very tight affair between these two and with not much splitting them in terms of points, both sides will think they can get past their opponent.