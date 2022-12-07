Ian Evatt makes honest Bolton Wanderers transfer claim ahead of January window

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed that the club have been planning for the upcoming transfer window since the summer by keeping a close eye on targets during the opening months of the 2022/23 campaign.

In the previous window, Evatt opted to make some alterations to his squad.

As well as parting ways with a number of players, the Bolton boss secured the services of Owen Beck, Conor Bradley, James Trafford, Eoin Toal and Jack Iredale.

Whereas Beck, Bradley and Trafford are all set to return to their respective parent-clubs when their loan deals expire, Iredale and Toal both sealed permanent moves to the University of Bolton Stadium earlier this year.

Currently fifth in the League One standings, Bolton could potentially bolster their chances of securing a play-off place if they manage to nail their recruitment in the New Year.

Ahead of the January window, Evatt has admitted that the club has been planning extensively as they aim to potentially add some fresh faces.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, the Bolton boss said: “I think what we’ve shown is we are quite strategic with our planning and our thinking.

“We’ve done a lot of hard work on the January transfer window and that was taking place the minute the summer transfer window finished.

“It’s just the way we do things here.

“Myself, Chris (Markham), the team of recruitment analysts behind Chris, have watched hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of games, done hundreds of reports on players and we have a rough idea of who is achievable, what we need and how that plays out, we’ll see.

“But we never go into January throwing blind darts at a dart board.

“We’re always well prepared, strategic with our thinking and we’ll see how that goes.

“But there’s a lot of games and a lot of time before January and we need to make sure we have a really good month.”

The Verdict

This is a sensible approach to take by Bolton as by planning ahead, they could secure the services of some of their key targets relatively quickly when the window opens.

Having already demonstrated this season that they are capable of achieving a relative amount of success in League One, it would not be at all surprising if Wanderers end up reaching new heights in the second half of the season with some new players at their disposal.

By keeping the most influential members of their squad at the club, Bolton will fancy their chances of launching a sustained push for a top-six finish.

Evatt will want his side to head into the January window on a positive note by securing as many points as possible from their next four league fixtures.