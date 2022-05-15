Ian Evatt makes honest Bolton Wanderers transfer admission ahead of summer window

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has admitted that although the club will be looking to purchase players this summer, they are not willing to overspend in order to match teams who have bigger budgets than them.

After achieving promotion to League One last year, the Trotters managed to consolidate their position in this division during the 2021/22 campaign.

A run of four wins and two draws in their final six league games of the season resulted in Bolton securing a ninth place finish in the third-tier.

In order to continue to move forward as a club next season, the Trotters will need to nail their recruitment in the coming months.

Despite the fact that the transfer window is set to open in June, Bolton have already bolstered their squad by signing Jack Iredale.

Iredale is set to link up with the rest of Bolton’s squad when they report for pre-season training next month.

Making reference to the club’s plans for the future, Evatt has suggested that his side will be responsible when it comes to purchasing players.

Asked by the Bolton News about the prospect of overspending, Evatt admitted: “We don’t want to be that to be truthful, we want to be smarter and more strategic than that, but we do recognise that we might need to spend some more money to make us more competitive and to give us a better chance of getting into the Championship.

“That doesn’t guarantee you anything. Spending money doesn’t guarantee you success and that’s important to recognise as well that if it was that way, then football would be a pretty boring game because everyone would know exactly where you’d finish every season with what you spend.

“But it’s about building from the bottom, building structures and platforms and solid bases to be able to succeed from and I think that’s exactly what we’ve done.

“Yes, we recognise that we may need to recruit more and spend a little bit more but in no way shape or form does that mean we’re going to oversell or spend more.”

The Verdict

This is a sensible stance by Evatt as although Bolton will be desperate to eventually secure a return to the Championship in the not-too-distant future, they cannot afford to take a risk by spending a significant amount of money this summer.

When you consider that Evatt managed to secure the services of Dion Charles and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in January, it is abundantly clear that he is capable of nailing his recruitment.

Charles managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions during the second-half of the previous campaign while Bodvarsson provided nine direct goal contributions in the third-tier.

By signing some classy operators between now and the start of the 2022/23 campaign, there is no reason why they cannot go on to achieve a great deal of success at this level under the guidance of Evatt.