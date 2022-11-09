Ian Evatt makes honest Bolton Wanderers transfer admission ahead of Cambridge clash

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has admitted that he currently does not believe that the club needs to engage in a great deal of transfer business in the upcoming window.

Evatt managed to bolster his squad earlier this year by signing five players.

As well as bringing James Trafford back to the University of Bolton Stadium, the Wanderers boss also secured the services of Owen Beck, Eoin Toal, Jack Iredale and Conor Bradley.

Under the guidance of Evatt, Bolton have produced some encouraging performances in League One this season.

Currently sixth in the third-tier, the Trotters will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Oxford United at this level when they take on Cambridge United on Saturday.

Bolton will move above Portsmouth in the league standings if they better Danny Cowley’s side’s result this weekend.

Making reference to the January window ahead of his side’s meeting with Cambridge, Evatt has revealed that he is not aiming to make a host of signings.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, the 40-year-old said: “October has felt like a lifetime and we’re still two months away from the window and a lot can change in that time.

“We know what we and where we want to be this season and hopefully we’re going to be in a position in January where we’ve not got too much ground to make up like last season.

“We’re always looking to improve and if there’s seven players who become available that I think could all make a significant difference to use and it’s under our financial remit, then we’d probably do it.

“But we’re in a much better position now where the squad is.

“It’s a lot more even and a lot stronger than what it was, so I don’t believe there is significant squad maintenance to take place in January, but we’re always looking to improve.

“We’ll just see.

“There’s lots of conversations happening behind the scenes between myself and Chris (Markham) about what it looks like and what we might need and we’ll see how that progresses over the next couple of months.”

The Verdict

Evatt’s stance regarding transfers is understandable as Bolton already have a relatively strong group of players at their disposal.

By adding some extra quality in January, the Trotters will bolster their chances of securing a top-six finish in League One.

With there still being plenty of time between now and the start of the window, Evatt’s thought process may change if key players suffer injury setbacks.

Bolton will be hoping to pick up positive results on a regular basis during this period as they aim to establish themselves as a legitimate contender for a play-off place.