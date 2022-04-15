Ian Evatt makes Doncaster Rovers relegation admission as Bolton clash comes into focus

Bolton Wanderers have enjoyed an impressive first season in League One since promotion from League Two this term.

The Trotters have been devastating in patches and will be amongst the favourites to win promotion next season, if they can continue to strengthen their unit in the January transfer window.

Wanderers have an opportunity to pick up another momentum-building win when they travel to Doncaster Rovers this afternoon, with inflicting defeat on Donny set to all but confirm the club’s relegation to the fourth tier.

Ian Evatt reserves a lot of respect for Gary McSheffrey and the job he has done with Rovers and gave an insight into some of his personal allegiances following the League One relegation battle when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “I hope he keeps them up and is given a chance with the job, going forward, but obviously those well-wishes only apply after the final whistle on Saturday, for us it is strictly business and trying to get three points.”

Bolton’s electric form since the turn of the year has dropped off a touch in the last month or so, and it is crucial that they make the most of their final handful of fixtures to allow Evatt to paint a picture in his mind, of a promotion pushing side for next season.

The Verdict

Wanderers backed their manager heavily in the January transfer window and transformed their fortunes on the pitch as a result, it could be more of the same in the summer but with potentially more departures, should admirers emerge from the Championship.

Rovers have been desperate for the vast majority of the season, and McSheffrey deserves a lot of credit for giving them a glimmer of hope at this stage, Donny too conducted some impressive business in the January window, and due to the form they have shown at times under the new manager, will be quietly confident of bouncing straight back if they do end up dropping to League Two in the next few games.