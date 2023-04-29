Bolton Wanderers host Fleetwood Town at the University of Bolton Stadium this afternoon, looking to collect all three points.

This is Bolton’s final home game of the regular season, and they will know it is a must-win game if they are going to keep their play-off hopes alive.

The Trotters come into this game on the back of a surprising 1-0 home defeat to relegation-bound Accrington Stanley.

Bolton know that two wins out of two in the next couple of weeks will mean they have sealed their place in League One’s top six.

Ian Evatt backs Bolton’s January signings

Ahead of the Fleetwood game against Fleetwood, Evatt has urged the club’s fans to remain patient with the players that arrived in the January transfer window.

The Trotters had a very busy transfer window in January, adding strikers Victor Adeboyejo and Cameron Jerome. As well as Randell Williams, Shola Shoretire, Dan Nlundulu, and Luke Mbete.

Adeboyejo, Jerome, and Williams joined the club on permanent deals, and these players, Evatt thinks, will benefit the most this summer when they have a full pre-season under their belt. However, the Bolton boss still thinks they can have a positive impact at the end of this campaign.

He told The Bolton News: “Everyone is going to analyse January’s recruitment, and everyone is entitled to their opinion, football is a subjective sport and everyone thinks they can do my job better than me, everyone thinks they can recruit better than we have.

“All I can say is that we have won a trophy and we are still fifth in the league. And we were there in January, so we are no worse off.

“I think we are still progressing and, yes, there will be moments where we dip below. That is the level we are at. We have a lot of young players in that squad, and they are still learning, they are not the finished product.

“People should really be careful with analysing January so soon. It’s three months on. I’ll use Kyle Dempsey as an example. When we signed him last January, we didn’t see anything like what we have seen this season from Kyle.

“Sometimes it is hard to settle in a new place mid-season when you have been used to being coached and playing in a completely different way. You haven’t had the benefit of grass time and training detail. That comes in pre-season, and I think with all the permanent recruits – Victor (Adeboyejo), Randell (Williams) – we will see a huge difference.

“For now it is about getting them up to speed for where we want them to be right here, right now, as quickly as we possibly can. It isn’t easy, and I think we should cut them some slack; they are not doing badly. We’re not doing badly. We are in a strong position, and we need to stick together, keep fighting and hopefully reach our goal, which is the play-offs right now.”

How have Bolton’s signings performed?

Adeboyejo joined Bolton in stellar form after having a great first half of the campaign with Burton Albion. The 25-year-old produced his best-ever goal return in his professional career, but the striker has struggled to replicate that form in a white shirt.

The forward has scored just three goals in 14 appearances for the club so far, and the same can be said with Jerome, who has featured nine times this season and is yet to get off the mark for the League One outfit.

Nlundulu had a tough start to his loan spell at the University of Bolton stadium, as Evatt deemed the attacker not fit enough to be part of the side, so the Southampton man has been playing catch-up for most of the second half of the season.

Williams and Shoretire have made quite a lot of appearances at the club since joining, but neither have really hit the heights many would have expected, especially in front of goal. Mbete has come to the club more as a backup to the options already at the club, but in his limited appearances, the Man City defender has managed a goal.