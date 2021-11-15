Ian Evatt makes claim over Bolton Wanderers player after recent events

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has told the Manchester Evening News that he believes Lloyd Isgrove has done really well at right back after filling in for the Trotters in the position recently.

The attacker has been utilised in that area by Evatt after Gethin Jones picked up a light injury, which has led to Isgrove being used as a makeshift option.

Isgrove has certainly held his own in the role, with his work rate and energy helping him to get up and down the line to great effect and he was certainly a standout performer as a result of this in the club’s recent win over Crewe Alexandra.

Speaking recently about the decision to utilise Isgrove in the defensive role, the Bolton boss had this to say:

“Lloyd is a player that you know full well that I’ve always spoke about his defensive responsibilities and he was the one I can trust the most playing in that wide forward position to have his defensive duties and do his defensive duties.

“Is he enjoying playing there? No, but he’s doing a job for the team and he’s doing a job for his manager and he’s doing it really well.

“I can’t speak highly enough of his attitude.”

Isgrove originally joined Wanderers back in September of last year and has since gone on to become a key member of the squad, playing over 50 games for the Lancashire side.

Bolton will be seeking to pick up yet another victory next weekend as they travel to Wycombe Wanderers in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The Verdict

It is good for Bolton to see a player stepping up to the plate and putting the team first in the manner that Isgrove has and the fans will be hoping that it continues.

Jones is a big loss at right back but Isgrove has already shown that he is more than capable of filling in when required.

His defensive performance levels have been impressive so far, whilst he is still offering a great attacking outlet out on the flank.

The challenge now will be to remain consistent until his teammate returns to full fitness.