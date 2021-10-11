Ian Evatt makes claim over Bolton Wanderers ace after Sheffield Wednesday clash

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has told the Manchester Evening News that he doesn’t think Dapo Afolayan is a diver after the player was booked for simulation against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Trotters suffered a frustrating afternoon at Hillsborough on Saturday as they failed to take their chances in the 1-0 defeat to the Owls.

Afolayan once again played a starring role for his side but was booked for simulation in the second half when it appeared that his side should have been awarded with a free kick instead.

Now Evatt has leaped to the defence of his player, as he stated the following about the incident:

“I don’t know how you can book him for simulation when he’s been clearly contacted. He wouldn’t dive. He’s running in on goal to shoot on goal.

“Dapo wants to score, he wants to get his team back in the game, he doesn’t dive, none of my players dive.”

Only a true Bolton Wanderers fan will get these 27 Trotters’ quiz questions correct

1 of 27 How many seasons have Bolton Wanderers spent in the English top-flight without winning the competition? 77 66 73 61

Afolayan has been in fine form for Wanderers so far this term and has seven goals and two assists to his name across all competitions.

The winger signed for the club on a permanent deal from West Ham United during the summer just gone and is contracted to the Trotters until 2024.

The Verdict

Evatt was always going to defend one of his players to the hill, however you just have to trust the referee’s judgement on this occasion.

Afolayan is a player who is always going to be on the end of some harsh challenges because of how talented a player he is and that is something that he will have grown used too.

It does seem strange to assume that he would dive in such a situation and for that reason it would be fair to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Bolton will now be looking to pick themselves up and look to achieve a positive outcome out of their weekend clash with their rivals Wigan Athletic.