Ian Evatt makes Bolton Wanderers transfer claim

Bolton have been scouring the transfer market in search of fresh faces but boss Ian Evatt has denied he ever had any interest in Wigan’s latest signing James McClean, according to The Bolton News.

The 32-year old had been on the hunt for a new club over the course of this summer’s transfer window and eventually settled on a reunion with his former side in League One. However, the player himself claimed he wasn’t short of suitors, hinting that their fierce rivals Bolton had also been keen to bring him to the University of Bolton Stadium.

However, Trotters boss Ian Evatt has been quick to rubbish these reports and stated there was no interest in McClean from their side.

Evatt said to The Bolton News: “We were never interested in James McClean. It was his agent trying to get him to us and whether they have used us to try and get a better deal out of Wigan, I don’t know.

“That is sometimes the case. To come out and make a statement like that… It is false. Completely false.

“His agent was ringing my phone off the hook.”

Although he didn’t end up penning terms with Bolton, his return to Latics has started off superbly. The Irishman bagged on his debut against Charlton at the weekend to help his team land a valuable three points and he also featured in Wigan’s EFL Cup fixture against Bolton on Tuesday.

With only 17 starts to his name for former club Stoke last season, he’ll be eager to continue getting games on a week-by-week basis – and Latics fans will be hoping he keeps plundering the goals too.

The Verdict

McClean would be a shrewd signing for anyone at this level. With his frequent runs forward and his ability to contribute offensively with both goals and assists, he has the capability to produce even more with a drop down to the third tier.

It was only two seasons ago that he managed 14 goal contributions in 36 games for Stoke in the Championship. In the last campaign, with game-time harder to come by, that output understandably tailed off slightly.

In League One with his former club though, he could certainly produce similar numbers to that previous Potters campaign if given the chance. He’s already off the mark at the DW Stadium and if he continues to shine, then he could be an important player for Wigan this season as they look to try and mount a promotion push.

