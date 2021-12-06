Ian Evatt makes Bolton Wanderers transfer claim

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has claimed to The Bolton News that the club won’t rush when the January transfer window opens next month.

The Trotters currently have a mounting injury list to contend with at present, which has led to some suggestions that the Lancashire side will need to act fast in order to bring in reinforcements in the new year.

As of the club’s last Sky Bet League One game against Cheltenham Town, Evatt had just 12 senior players at his disposal, with the likes of Josh Sheehan and Amadou Bakayoko having now joined the long injury list.

Now Evatt has claimed that the club’s approach to the January market won’t change too much, as he stated the following recently:

“The good thing about the club right now is that we don’t need to be rushed into anything.

“We will do our due diligence to make sure we limit the risk and do things the right way.

“There are lots of positive conversations going on behind the scenes, there has been a lot of work done already, looking at different options.”

Quiz: Has Eoin Doyle ever scored a goal for Bolton Wanderers at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Has Eoin Doyle scored for Bolton at Portman Road? Yes No

Bolton currently occupy 14th place in the league standings of the third tier and will no doubt be looking to close the gap on the play-off places over the coming weeks and months ahead.

Evatt’s men are back in action tomorrow night as they make the trip to the Highbury Stadium to take on Fleetwood Town.

The Verdict

It will certainly be interesting to see how Evatt goes about adding some much needed depth to his squad as the injuries continue to pile up at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The club have lost some keys players in recent weeks, whilst the decision to let Antoni Sarcevic join National League Stockport County now seems even more strange and bizarre.

Therefore the Trotters need to find some solutions in the new year, with both the loan and free agent markets sure to be appealing.

As for permanent signings, it is unclear as to how much money the Bolton boss has at his disposal, which means deals involving a transfer fee could prove difficult.