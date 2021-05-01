Ian Evatt makes Bolton Wanderers transfer admission on 25-y/o ahead of promotion run-in

Bolton Wanderers will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race for promotion into League One this season under the management of Ian Evatt.

The Trotters have hit a good run of form since the turn of the New Year, and now find themselves sat third in the League Two table, as they head into their final two matches of this year’s campaign.

Evatt’s side can book their spot in League One next season if they’re to pick up three points in their next match, which would also see them keep the pressure on league-leaders Cheltenham Town.

One player that has played a key role in the club’s bid for promotion this term is Swansea City loanee Declan John, who has gone on to make 19 appearances in total for Bolton.

The full-back is entering the final few months of his contract with Swansea though, and with no new deal being agreed as of yet, Bolton could make their move for him on a permanent basis.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from The Bolton News), Evatt highlighted his eagerness to keep John with the club, but admitted that his future will depend on which division the club are playing their football in next season.

“We’ve stated that we’d like to keep him. The decision will come down fundamentally to what division we’re in.

“One thing I can say is that he’s loved it here.”

John and his Bolton team-mates are set to return to action on Saturday afternoon, when they take on Exeter City, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between two teams that have hopes of promotion this term.

The Verdict:

This makes complete sense.

It’s good to hear Evatt saying that the club are keen to keep John with them moving forwards, but it’s no surprise to hear that his future will depend on which division they’re playing their football in next season.

The Trotters look well-placed to win promotion into League One this term, with a win this weekend being enough to book their spot in the third-tier.

If they can do that, then I think John will want to extend his stay at the University of Bolton Stadium heading into the 2021/22 campaign.