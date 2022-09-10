Ian Evatt makes Bolton Wanderers transfer admission

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has admitted he has no plans to go into the free agent market as things stand, as he confirmed he is pleased with his squad.

It has been a good start to the campaign for the Trotters, who sit eighth in the table at this early stage and there is hope that Evatt’s men will be able to push for the play-offs, at least, this season.

Yet, there is always a feeling that clubs can do more in terms of strengthening the group, but Evatt explained to the Bolton News that it will take an injury crisis for him to consider looking at players ahead of the January transfer window.

“For me, that’s reactive rather than proactive. If there are free agents out there, unless we have an absolute catastrophe and players are going down left, right and centre, I don’t see us signing anyone in that market.”

As it stands, Bolton are back in action against MK Dons on Tuesday as they seek their first away league win of the season.

The verdict

This is a sensible message from Evatt as the club had all summer to shape the squad in the way he wanted, so you can understand why he says it’s reactive.

Of course, that’s not to say there aren’t players out there that will improve the squad but Bolton are in a good position right now.

So, there is no desperation to bring anyone in, unless injuries hit, and Evatt will feel he has enough in the squad to ensure they are capable of doing well up to the New Year.

