Ian Evatt makes Bolton Wanderers January transfer window admission

Ian Evatt has admitted a number of players could depart Bolton Wanderers in the January transfer window.

The winter window is looming, particularly with the World Cup now taking up so much focus, with clubs already preparing for plenty of activity over the month.

But the Bolton manager believes departures could be his focus at the turn of the year, with a number of players potentially set to leave.

The League One side have used just 21 players so far this season, with only Derby County having utilised fewer players in their squad in the division at this stage of the campaign.

The 40-year old admitted that a number of players could depart to seek further playing time.

“We will never hold anyone at this football club against their will and if there are people that want to move on, we will shake hands, do it in a professional manner, and wish them well,” said Evatt, via The Bolton News.

“There are going to be those players in January, there’s no denying it.

“There are people that have suffered with game time.

“But as I have said before, I think the buck stops at home really and you have to be really honest as a football player.

“Self-analysis is the key part of being a professional player in my opinion.”

The likes of Declan John, Will Aimson, Kieran Sadlier and Amadou Bakayoko have been struggling to receive a substantial amount of game time this season, so could find themselves in search of a new team come January.

The Whites are aiming to fight for promotion to from the third tier this season, and find themselves amongst the play-off contenders at this early stage.

The Verdict

Using such a small squad compared to the competition is a risk, but Evatt has made it work up to this point.

However, letting up to four of five players go in January would require a similar amount coming through.

A busy January may not always be what a club needs when it is trying to compete for promotion as it can be quite disruptive.

However, if Bolton can raise the quality of the squad then perhaps it is a gamble worth taking in order to increase their chances of a top six finish.