Ian Evatt makes Bolton Wanderers claim that may interest Sunderland, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday

Bolton Wanderers head coach Ian Evatt has claimed that his side are the best team in League One despite sitting eighth in the table after 12 matches.

The Trotters are back in the third tier following a brief stint in League Two last season and after an exciting summer recruitment drive, they are currently in the promotion mix at the early stage of the season.

There has been thumping away wins at Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town with Evatt’s charges firing nine goals past them in two matches, but in other games there has been disappointment.

23 questions about some of Bolton Wanderers’ best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 What year did Kevin Nolan make his Bolton debut? 1998 1999 2000 2001

Bolton lost 1-0 on the road at Sheffield Wednesday this past weekend and they suffered the same fate against Sunderland a few weeks ago, whilst their home form hasn’t exactly been sparkling with just two wins from five matches.

Having taken in 12 Wanderers matches this season, Evatt still believes there’s no better team than his in League One and also thinks that they should not have lost a single match so far.

“No, we’re behind,” Evatt told the Bolton News when asked if his team were ahead of his expectations so far this campaign.

“I expect us to be number one. I expect us to be first.

“I think we’re the best team in the league.

“People will say that’s arrogance, that’s overconfidence, but on performances I believe we’re the best team in the league.

“We should have won all those games.”

The Verdict

This is bound to rattle a few other clubs who will stake a claim that their side is the best in the division.

The stats are skewed by the fact many clubs have played a different amount of fixtures thanks to the international break, meaning Plymouth are top of the league having played two more matches than Wigan and Sunderland.

And with how close League One is at this early stage it’s hard to say who the definitive best are right now, but Bolton theoretically could be in that mix.

However it is a bold claim for Evatt to make and let’s just hope it’s one that doesn’t backfire on him as his side welcomes bitter rivals Wigan Athletic to the University of Bolton Stadium this weekend – Leam Richardson’s team-talk may have already been completed by this outburst.