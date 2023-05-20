Bolton Wanderers suffered play-off heartbreak on Friday night as they were beaten 1-0 by Barnsley.

That means the Trotters were beaten 2-1 on aggregate and will remain in League One for at least another season.

Barnsley defender Liam Kitching got the only goal of the game in the first half, and that was enough to book the Yorkshire side’s place at Wembley to face rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Ian Evatt highlights an area Bolton Wanderers need to address

One thing that let Bolton down over the two legs was that they didn’t create enough chances, and the chances they did create weren’t taken.

Bolton have had Dion Charles to rely on this season for goals, but apart from that, the rest of the squad have been a little shy in terms of goal output, and this is something Evatt knows he needs to address this summer.

He told The Bolton News: “The worst thing was the outcome. We controlled the game tonight and started the better team, had the ball, quietened their crowd, and their goal came out of the blue.

“It was definitely not a foul, but then we concede from the second phase set play, and it really rocked us. It took a long time for us to find our stride again and that came at the start of the second half – we had control again, saw all of the ball, but we just didn’t penetrate enough. We didn’t have the cutting edge.

“And that has been the story of the season. When you look at our defensive record it is up there with Ipswich and should see you in the top two, but we just haven’t scored enough goals.

“It isn’t just down to the strikers; it is down to everyone to improve. One thing we will definitely do now is from this day on work really, really hard to find that improvement.

“We have to remember that Barnsley were in the Championship last season and two years ago we were a League Two club. We are making giant strides, but we are not making them fast enough.

“There are significant improvements on and off the pitch and the board have been magnificent for me in their support, and that will continue. I have just said to the players that expectations are going to change again now, and people are going to expect them to be in the top two next season.

“I don’t see why we can’t be – but from this moment on we can’t leave a single stone unturned. We have to come back bigger, better, and stronger.”

Does Bolton Wanderers’ attack need improving?

There is no doubt that there has been a heavy reliance on Charles this season for him to get the goals for Bolton. However, if the Trotters are to make a better go of it next season, they are going to need more than Charles to find the back of the net.

The club was very active in the summer, especially adding to their attacking line, but the additions in the winter window haven’t had the desired effect the club and fans had hoped for.

This will be a concern to Evatt, as he would have hoped these additions would have been the difference between Bolton going up to the Championship or staying in League One.

However, at the back end of this season and in the two play-off games, Bolton looked like a team without any cutting edge, and this will be something that will have alarmed Evatt and is likely going to be something that needs addressing.

The club have several players returning to the parent clubs this summer and first-teamers out of contract, so it is going to be a busy few months to get things sorted to have a strong go at League One again next season.