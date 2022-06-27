Ian Evatt makes bold claim regarding influential Bolton Wanderers figure

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has insisted that getting Ricardo Santos to sign a new contract is the most important business that the club have conducted this summer.

The defender opted to commit his future to the Trotters last month by putting pen-to-paper on a new three-year deal which will see him remain at the University of Bolton Stadium until 2025.

Santos recently revealed that he opted to turn down interest from elsewhere in order to stay at Bolton.

Since joining Bolton in 2020, the 27-year-old has established himself as an influential figure at the club.

During the previous campaign, Santos helped Bolton secure a ninth-place finish in the League One standings by making 37 appearances at this level.

As well striking an agreement with Santos, the Trotters have also bolstered their squad this summer by making several signings.

Jack Iredale has joined Bolton on a permanent deal while James Trafford and Conor Bradley have both sealed temporary moves to the club.

Making reference to Santos, Evatt has admitted that getting the defender to stay at Bolton will turn out to be the best bit of business by the club this summer.

Speaking to The Bolton News about Santos’ deal, Evatt said: “I think it is the most important signing we’ll make in this transfer window and I don’t think anyone else we bring into the building will make me think otherwise.

“Rico is ingrained in everything we are trying to do.

“He’s the captain, the leader, a wonderful human being and aside from that he is a very good footballer.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Bolton may have found it extremely difficult to secure the services of a sufficient replacement for Santos this summer if he did opt to move to pastures new, it is hardly a surprise that Evatt is delighted by the fact that the defender is set to stay for the foreseeable future.

Santos demonstrated last season that he is capable of delivering some assured performances in the third-tier.

As well as making 1.5 tackles and 4.9 clearances per game, the 27-year-old won 3.4 aerial duels per fixture as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.88 at this level.

By maintaining his consistency over the course of the upcoming campaign, Santos could go on to play a key role for Bolton as they aim to challenge for a top-six finish in League One.