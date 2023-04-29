Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt had admitted the club’s summer plans are still yet to be decided.

The club is currently in the midst of a play-off battle, and as uncertainty still remains as to what league they will be in next season, it has had a knock-on effect on their summer transfer plans.

Bolton were last in the Championship in 2019, and they will be hoping by the end of the 2022/23 campaign they can once again call themselves a Championship side.

Ian Evatt on Bolton Wanderers’ summer plans

Bolton will have a big summer ahead of them no matter what league they are playing in, as the club have numerous first-team players that are coming to the end of their deals.

Players such as Kieran Lee, Elias Kachunga, Josh Sheehan, MJ Williams, and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson are all entering the final months of their contracts at the League One outfit.

Due to the uncertainty of what league they may be in next season, it has made the budget for the summer unclear, and with the possibility of the play-offs, this means the season can be extended for another two weeks, something that could complicate things further for Ian Evatt.

He told The Bolton News: “It is really hard, and it is impossible, in fact, to firm anything up at the moment. There are a lot of things up in the air. We don’t know what division we are going to be in, and people may say that is slightly ambitious, but we are in a good position.

“You have to plan as best you can and for next season, if we don’t get promoted, then expectations will rise. We will want to be stronger again, and we should be in a better position to be more competitive towards the top end of the table.

“Every window we go into we look at how we can improve the squad. There are always anomalies, there are always players who might want to leave, offers for those players, so we have to think again and adjust.

“We are doing whatever we can within reason. At the moment that isn’t easy because the Championship boundaries are up there, and the League One boundaries are down here.

“The Championship even changes things with regard to not just recruiting from the UK – we can recruit from Europe; it opens up a whole new pond of talent.

“I have never met any club that get recruitment 100 percent right, but I would like to think that over the course of the last three years, we have got more right than we have got wrong, and I’d hope that would continue.”

Could the play-offs affect Bolton’s transfer business

As we all know, when teams get into the play-offs their season is extended that little bit more, and all focus is on them for three games.

Of course, Bolton want to be in the play-offs, and they want to be promoted to the Championship after a four-year absence, but going up this way makes you wonder if it could massively impact what they do in the summer.

The play-off route can set clubs a bit further back in terms of their recruitment, but like many clubs, you would expect the Trotters to have some things in place further down the line, like players that interest the club and manager no matter what league they are in.