Ian Evatt makes admission over talks with key Bolton Wanderers figure

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt admits that a new contract for defender Ricardo Santos is a priority for the club, and is hopeful a positive conclusion will be reached.

Santos joined Bolton from Barnet back in the summer of 2020, and has emerged as a key figure for the Trotters, making 91 appearances in all competitions for the club.

As things stand, Santos will be entering the final year of his current contract with Bolton in the sunner, meaning this could be their last chance to receive a fee for him unless a new deal is agreed.

Now however, it seems that Evatt is optimistic that such an agreement can be reached, and is aware of the important of that to the League One side.

Providing an update on the situation surrounding a potential new contract for the 26-year-old, the Bolton manager told the Manchester Evening News: “I do think there is important business within our group at the moment. For instance, Rico – we want to sort that situation out.

“There is lots of work to be done but we are looking forward to it. I think we are in a really good place. Probably after my hour off, I will go and meet with his representatives and try to sort it out!

“Rico loves it here, there is no doubt about that, and we love him being here. Talks ongoing but hopefully positive.”

Can you get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower Bolton quiz?

1 of 25 Was Marvin Sordell's transfer fee higher or lower than El-Hadji Diouf's Higher Lower

Bolton are set to end their season when they host relegation threatened Fleetwood Town on Saturday afternoon, a game Santos will miss due to an ongoing hamstring problem.

The Verdict

This does feel like it is an encouraging update for those of a Bolton persuasion.

Santos has emerged as a key player for Bolton ever since joining the club, even emerging as a source of leadership since taking on the role of captain earlier in the campaign.

As a result, it would be a major boost for the Trotters if they did manage to secure a new contract for Santos, something Evatt appears confident of doing.

Indeed, with the centre back almost certainly attracting interest from elsewhere, it would be some statement of intent from Bolton to get those done, meaning this is surely a deal worth keeping an eye out for.