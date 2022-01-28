Ian Evatt makes admission over potential transfer departures at Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has told The Bolton News that the club would be willing to let players leave on loan in order to make room for new signings to be made before the transfer deadline.

The Trotters have been one of Sky Bet League One’s busiest sides in terms of making new signings and are still in the market for two more players as we enter the final few days of the window.

This means that Bolton may have to make some compromises with regards to how many players that they have on their books over the age of 21, with the squad having to meet the registration requirements when it is submitted to the Football League at the beginning of February.

Now Evatt has given his thoughts on the situation as he seeks to make some key decisions over the coming days:

“We have got room for more signings.

“To be honest, there are certain players in the squad who have loan options and if they choose not to take them then we have the option to de-register them. That’s football.”

Forward Nathan Delfouneso is one of the players that is understood to have received some loan interest, so he could be one which exits before Monday.

Meanwhile Bolton are still in talks with Gillingham over the potential signing of midfielder Kyle Dempsey.

The Verdict

Some great business has been conducted by the Trotters this month in order to adequately improve their existing squad, with the signing of Dion Charles in particular catching the attentions of many people.

Now they are looking to add two more new faces, with a deal for Dempsey very much still in the works.

If it means players will have to either leave on loan or be completely omitted from the first team squad, so be it.

Bolton have made it clear that they feel they should be a lot higher in the league standings than they currently are, and as a result of this they have gone about strengthening in any way they can.